Domestic carrier Go First on Tuesday announced the launch of a pre-paid 'Priority Boarding' service both for its domestic and international passengers, in its bid to reduce the waiting time at airports. The newly launched service can be availed up to two hours before domestic departure and up to three hours prior to the international departure, the airline said. The priority boarding service comes at a nominal cost and offers the flexibility of cancellation and rescheduling of flights. There is no additional fee for infants. In case of cancellation by the airline or cancellation of the flight, the fee will be refunded, Go First said. *** *Ashok Leyland launches CNG range of intermediate commercial vehicle Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has strengthened its CNG portfolio with the launch of its CNG range of intermediate commercial vehicle E-Comet STAR, the company said on Tuesday. Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “With the ICV CNG segment witnessing a spurt in demand, we have introduced our first of many CNG trucks range – the E-Comet STAR, based on our highly successful E-Comet platform.” As the transition towards cleaner mobility solutions is progressing forward, the customers' needs are also evolving and hence, the CNG range can cater to those needs with safer, fuel-efficient, and best-in class Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), he said. *** *Simple Energy launches upgraded high-spec motor EV maker Simple Energy on Tuesday unveiled its upgraded high-spec motor, which will be used in its flagship e-scooter Simple one launched last August. The newly unveiled motor is an upgrade to the already existing high-spec motor and can produce 72 Nm of torque, which is not only the highest in the industry but has never been achieved on a form factor this small, the company said. This allows the scooter to house a large 4.8 kWh battery pack, providing 200+ km of range. The higher level of vertical integration allows the vehicle to attain an efficiency of 96 per cent, allowing users to enjoy riding without worrying about the range, the company said.

