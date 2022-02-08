Left Menu

08-02-2022
Clinical research startup Bugworks gets $18 mln from Lightrock, others
Bugworks Research, a clinical stage multi-indication therapeutics startup, has raised USD 18 million (around Rs 134 crore) in a funding round by Lightrock India and existing investors, including the University of Tokyo Edge Capital and Japanese investment house Global Brain Corporation.

3One4Capital India, Acquipharma Holdings, IM Holdings, Featherlite Group India, Lord Jim O'Neill, the author of 'The Review on Antimicrobial Resistance2016'' and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and founder of Biocon, are among the other investors.

Bugworks is developing novel therapeutic assets in the anti-infectives and immuno-oncology areas using computational biology, pharmacology, structural-biology, and medicinal chemistry.

The Bengaluru-based startup -- which has offices at Saratoga in California, and Adelaide in Australia -- said the funding will support clinical development of a broad spectrum anti-bacterial agent, and the pre-clinical development of its adenosine immuno-oncology asset.

Its lead anti-bacterial asset BWC0977 continues to be supported by CARB-X, the global non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating anti-bacterial research to tackle the global threat of drug-resistant bacteria, said the company founded by Anand Anandkumar in 2014.

This funding will advance its highly differentiated assets in the dual areas of antimicrobial resistance and immuno-oncology, Anandkumar, who is the chief executive, said in a statement on Tuesday.

He also said that Tejasvi Ravi of Lightrock will join the board as a director.

