Data Patterns (India) reports Q3 net at Rs 8.96 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:41 IST
Data Patterns (India) Ltd has reported a net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at Rs 8.96 crore.

The city-based electronic systems supplier to the defence and aerospace sector, reported a net loss at Rs 4.40 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2021 net profit stood at Rs 32.16 crore as against a net loss at Rs 10.39 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 44.54 crore from Rs 22.95 crore.

Total income for the nine month period ending December 31, 2021 went up to Rs 141.69 crore from Rs 68.77 crore registered in corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

