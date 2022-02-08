Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq down after mixed results; Meta weighs

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:06 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday as mixed earnings and fresh declines in shares of Meta Platforms added to jitters ahead of inflation data this week that could offer clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's path of interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.55 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 35,160.68.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.85 points, or 0.09%, at 4,480.02, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.24 points, or 0.22%, to 13,984.43 at the opening bell.

