Left Menu

Mumbai: Coast Guard provides help to adrift boat with 10 fishermen onboard

The technical team promptly identified that the coupling flange of steering gear linkage rod had been sheared off from shaft rendering, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:10 IST
Mumbai: Coast Guard provides help to adrift boat with 10 fishermen onboard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (IGC) provided technical assistance to a fishing boat, which went adrift south west of Mumbai after its steering gear broke down, an official said on Tuesday.

The boat IFB Jaffy, with 10 fishermen onboard, had been adrift 90 nautical miles south west of the city coast since the early hours of Saturday, the ICG said in a statement.

The Coast Guard had received an alert about the fishing boat, following which the Coast Guard ship Samrat was rushed to the given location, the official said. The technical team promptly identified that the coupling flange of steering gear linkage rod had been sheared off from shaft rendering, he said. The defect was rectified by machining, aligning and precise welding, the official said, adding that after repairs, the boat was made operational on Monday and it resumed its activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022