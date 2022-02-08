Since 2014, over Rs 2,300 cr spent for strengthening DD & AIR: Govt

The government has spent over Rs 2,300 crore since 2014 for the development and strengthening of Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) services, the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a query raised in the Lower House, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said Rs 2,379.24 crore have been provided to Prasar Bharati for the development, modernisation and strengthening of Doordarshan and AIR as grants-in-aid (non-salary) under the BIND scheme from the financial year 2014-15 till December 31, 2021.

The minister said the government is committed to development, modernization and strengthening of Doordarshan and Akashwani (Prasar Bharati) infrastructure and services “which is a continuous process”. “Grant-in-Aid is provided to Prasar Bharati under central sector scheme - Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND). The components of this scheme include modernization, digitization, augmentation and replacement of transmitters, broadcast equipment and studios, FM expansion/replacement, expansion of DTH (direct-to-home) and strengthening of coverage in sensitive areas and content development. “Besides this, grants are also provided to Prasar Bharati for salaries of their deemed on- deputation employees,” Thakur said in his written reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)