Brazil's second-busiest airport Brasilia to expand further, says CEO

Brasilia airport, Brazil's second busiest, plans to invest 700 million reais ($132 million) in an expansion that includes a shopping center, an entertainment complex, three theme parks and a cargo logistics, operator Inframerica said on Tuesday. Brasilia has grown into an airline hub second only to Sao Paulo's Guarulhos international airport in passenger traffic since it was completed in 2015 by Inframerica, a unit of Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP), an Argentine holding that operates airport terminals in Latin America and Europe.

The expansion, due to start in the first half of this year and conclude in 2024, will include a logistics center covering 120,000 square meters to meet increased parcel demand from booming online shopping, Inframerica said. "Our real estate development is focused on services for passengers but also use by the local population," Jorge Arruda, Inframerica CEO and CFO of CAAP, told Reuters.

In September, Inframerica opened a pick-up area for bus services, car rentals and ride hailing by app. About 40,000 passengers pass through Brasilia airport daily. Brasilia handled 10 million passengers in 2021, down from more than 16 million before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sao Paulo's domestic airport Congonhas has competed with Brasilia as the nation's second busiest since it was allowed to increase air traffic with longer flights, and ended third last year due to slower recovery of travel from the pandemic.

