TMC has shown expenditure worth Rs 132 cr, receipts at Rs 74 cr in audited accounts for 2020-21: EC

The Trinamool Congress has shown expenditure worth over Rs 132 crore and receipts at over Rs 74 crore in its audited annual accounts for the year 2020-21 submitted to the Election Commission.
In its report submitted on January 26 and put in public domain by the poll panel on Tuesday, the ruling party in West Bengal said its total expenditure stood at Rs 132,53,78,958 and total receipt at Rs 74,41,78,472.
TMC is a recognised national party.
Recently, the party had submitted its contribution report wherein it had shown contributions worth over Rs 42 lakh, with most of the funds coming from party leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party MPs.
In its contribution report for funds received in excess of Rs 20,000 during financial year 2020-21, the TMC had said it received contributions of Rs 42.51 lakh. PTI NAB SRY
