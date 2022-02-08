Left Menu

Wealthy.in raises Rs 56 cr in funding round led by Alpha Wave

Through our tech-enabled platform and holistic offering, Wealthy.in is well positioned to lead this market shift, Agarwal said.Good Capital managing partner Rohan Malhotra said that the company has grown 15 times since the last fundraise.According to our research, the element of human assistance is a globally proven model which catalyzes healthy investment returns while deploying meaningful capital at scale.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:51 IST
Wealthy.in raises Rs 56 cr in funding round led by Alpha Wave
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based wealth management platform Wealthy.in on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 56 crore in Series A round of funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation. New investor Savrola Group and existing investors Venture Highway, Good Capital & Emphasis Ventures also participated in the round.

''With the latest round of funding, Wealthy.in plans to penetrate deeper into the Indian market as well as expand in international markets like the Middle East,'' the company said in a statement. Founded by Aditya Agarwal and Prashant Gupta, Wealthy.in claims that it is managing client assets worth USD 450 million. ''For a long time, we have been known as a country of great savers but not great investors. However, we are seeing signs of a structural shift in the market, where investors want to manage their life's savings through a diversified pool of products. Through our tech-enabled platform and holistic offering, Wealthy.in is well positioned to lead this market shift,” Agarwal said.

Good Capital managing partner Rohan Malhotra said that the company has grown 15 times since the last fundraise.

''According to our research, the element of human assistance is a globally proven model which catalyzes healthy investment returns while deploying meaningful capital at scale. We were also very impressed with the fact that Wealthy.in is able to demonstrate industry leading monetization metrics, unit economics, and retention rates,'' Alpha Wave Incubation managing director Anirudh Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022