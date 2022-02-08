NMDC Q3 profit drops marginally to Rs 2,048 cr

State-owned NMDC on Tuesday reported a marginal 2.8 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 2,048.40 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 on the back of higher expenses.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,108.05 crore for the year-ago period, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.

However, the income during the quarter increased to Rs 6,026.68 crore, over Rs 4,460.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses during the third quarter rose to Rs 3,332.44 crore from Rs 1,650.56 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

''This strong performance was achieved on the back of enhanced production under challenging times and should reach the production target this fiscal. We continue to be committed to completing important capex projects and the digitalisation and automation of our operations,'' CMD Sumit Deb said. NMDC produced 10.65 million tonne (MT) and sold 9.85 MT of iron ore in the third quarter of 2021-22. Cumulative production and sale figures for the first three quarters stood at 28.33 MT and 28.28 MT, respectively.

NMDC board on Tuesday declared second interim dividend of Rs 5.73 per share. Together with the first interim dividend of Rs 9.01 per share declared in its earlier board meeting, the total dividend for 2021-22 is Rs 14.74, which is the highest in the history of NMDC, it said. Total cash outgo on account of dividend is Rs 4,320 crore. The Hyderabad-headquartered firm under Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.

It is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)