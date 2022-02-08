Left Menu

Truck driver who fled after fatally knocking down man and his daughter in Latur held from Karnataka

PTI | Latur | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:05 IST
Truck driver who fled after fatally knocking down man and his daughter in Latur held from Karnataka
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police traced and nabbed a truck driver from Karnataka who had fled after crushing to death a 38-year-old motorcycle rider and his 13-year-old daughter near Latur in Maharashtra a week ago, an official said on Tuesday. Dattatraya Panchal and his daughter Pratiskha were killed on the spot after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle from behind on Babhulgaon Road near MHADA Colony on January 31, police inspector Sudhakar Bawkar said.

After inspecting CCTV footages of various roads and analysing technical data, a local police team went to Humnabad town in the Bidar district of Karnataka and arrested the driver, identified as Muneeruddin Khudbuddin (48), on February 5, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022