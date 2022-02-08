Truck driver who fled after fatally knocking down man and his daughter in Latur held from Karnataka

Police traced and nabbed a truck driver from Karnataka who had fled after crushing to death a 38-year-old motorcycle rider and his 13-year-old daughter near Latur in Maharashtra a week ago, an official said on Tuesday. Dattatraya Panchal and his daughter Pratiskha were killed on the spot after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle from behind on Babhulgaon Road near MHADA Colony on January 31, police inspector Sudhakar Bawkar said.

After inspecting CCTV footages of various roads and analysing technical data, a local police team went to Humnabad town in the Bidar district of Karnataka and arrested the driver, identified as Muneeruddin Khudbuddin (48), on February 5, he said.

