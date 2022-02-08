No tax hike in Nashik civic body's budget

A Rs 2,219 crore budget of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) was presented on Tuesday.

The budget for the financial year 2022-2023, presented by municipal commissioner Kailas Jadhav to standing committee chairman Ganesh Gite, proposed no tax hike.

It proposed Rs 50 crore revenue and Rs 40 crore capital expenditure for public transport, Rs 30 crore for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Rs 25 crore for environment and Rs 15 crore for establishing Smart Schools in every ward.

The budget also provided Rs 15 crore to start a medical course at Bytco College.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)