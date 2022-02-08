BSE net profit climbs 86% to Rs 58.58 cr in Dec quarter

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday reported an 86 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 58.58 crore in the three months ended December 2021.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 31.44 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, BSE said in a statement.

The exchange's revenue from operations surged 60 per cent to Rs 192.67 crore for the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 120.59 crore.

BSE saw a 44 per cent increase in average daily turnover in equity segment to Rs 5,217 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In the same period a year ago, it stood at Rs 3,618 crore.

The total number of transactions in its mutual fund distribution platform -- BSE StAR MF -- grew 106 per cent to reach 5 crore in the latest third quarter from 2.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding year.

''Continuing to act on multiple fronts of product innovation and technology, BSE remains focussed to deliver sustained and profitable growth. We will continue our focus on improving operational performance in existing business and look at accelerating growth by enhancing the areas we operate in via new businesses,'' BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

The board of directors of the exchange has recommended issue of two bonus equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up for every one current equity share.

