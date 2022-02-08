Army Air service airlift 16 MT of vegetables to Ladakh

Army has flown 16 metric tonnes of vegetables to Ladakh from Chandigarh on Tuesday to ensure adequate supply during extremely cold climatic conditions, officials said.

The first winter fresh vegetable consignment supply to the public through the cooperative societies was flagged-off today by Secretary, Cooperative, Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar from the cooperative cold storage at Agling.

Kumar said that a total of 16 metric tonnes load has been received today through the Army Air Service (AAS) for both Leh and Kargil districts.

He said that 8 metric ton each for Leh and Kargil districts was dispatched.

A combo of 3kg pack consisting of 3-4 varieties of vegetables will be provided on a fair and affordable price of about Rs 150 per 3kg pack which is far below the prevailing market rate, officials said.

Kumar added that to ensure equitable distribution of the supply a proper roster will be followed so that all the accessible villages of the district are covered. In this context, the Deputy Registrar Cooperative Society, Leh has prepared a comprehensive distribution plan.

The cooperative departments will try to ensure full utilization of the allotted tonnage for the benefit of the public, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Councillor Cooperative, Ghulam Mehdi said that both administration are making all efforts to provide fresh vegetable supply to each household of the district at a fair price far below the market rates through the cooperative department, Leh in collaboration with various cooperative societies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)