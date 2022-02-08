CSC Grameen eStore, Adani Capital join hands to extend business loans to VLEs

Government-promoted CSC SPV subsidiary CSC Grameen eStore and Adani Capital have joined hands for extending business loans to Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) for purchasing products to be sold to customers through the e-commerce platform. As per the agreement, the distributor VLEs working in CSC Grameen eStore can avail loans of up to Rs 3 lakh. ''VLEs running Grameen eStores are not only servicing people in rural areas, but also generating huge employment opportunities by employing rural youth. Till date, these eStores have delivered 40 lakh orders. ''With the loan facility available to the eStore VLEs, they will be able to purchase products in demand without waiting for capital and deliver them to the doorsteps of the customers,'' CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said in a statement. The facility will initially be available for the VLEs of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. There are around 4 lakh common service centres (CSC) across India that are run by VLEs. The e-store is run by over 2 lakh VLEs across the country. Adani Capital, the non-banking financial company of the Adani Group, aims to play a pivotal role in bringing about an inclusive growth by focusing on rural development and supporting medium and small enterprises through capital and industry best practices, it added. The Grameen e-Store, launched in April 2020, offers a large range of products. including local handicrafts, groceries, and consumer durables in far-flung areas. It has touched a business of Rs 450 crore since its launch, the statement said.

