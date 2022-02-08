Left Menu

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman interacts with think tanks over economy, Budget 2022-23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:53 IST
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman interacts with think tanks over economy, Budget 2022-23

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday interacted with over 65 think tanks on the ''macroeconomic perspective'' of the economy and the Union Budget 2022-23.

The think tanks participated in the interaction includes National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and ICRIER.

''During the fifth meeting, in the series of engagements with #thinktanks, #NITIAayog VC @RajivKumar1 interacted with over 65#ThinkTanks on the #Budget2022-23 and the macro-economic perspective of the #Indian Economy,'' the Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

