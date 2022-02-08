Niti Aayog Vice Chairman interacts with think tanks over economy, Budget 2022-23
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday interacted with over 65 think tanks on the ''macroeconomic perspective'' of the economy and the Union Budget 2022-23.
The think tanks participated in the interaction includes National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and ICRIER.
''During the fifth meeting, in the series of engagements with #thinktanks, #NITIAayog VC @RajivKumar1 interacted with over 65#ThinkTanks on the #Budget2022-23 and the macro-economic perspective of the #Indian Economy,'' the Niti Aayog said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Digital Infra needs investment of up to USD 23 bn by 2025: Report
Every Indian should visit National War Memorial to witness part of India's history: Wrestler Anshu Malik
‘Super rookie’ Indian-origin NYPD officer hailed hero for shooting gunman in NYC
PM Modi says proud to see young Indians as CEOs of big firms of the world
Sri Lanka hopeful of obtaining further Indian aid of USD 1.5 billion: Foreign Minister