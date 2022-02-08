Exports rise 28.51 pc to USD 8.67 bn during Feb 1-7

India's exports grew by 28.51 per cent to USD 8.67 billion during February 1-7 on account of healthy growth in sectors such as petroleum, engineering and gems and jewellery, according to the preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

The exports during the first week of this month rose by about 31 per cent.

According to the data, USD 8.67 billion per week is almost 20 per cent more than the weekly run rate of USD 7 billion clocked this year.

The country's exports rose by 23.69 per cent to USD 34.06 billion in January.

Cumulatively, exports during April-January 2021-22 rose by 46.53 per cent to USD 335.44 billion as against USD 228.9 billion in the same period last year.

