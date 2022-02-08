Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:07 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani will be among the speakers at the three-day Asia Economic Dialogue starting February 23.

The theme of the annual event, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Pune International Centre, this year is 'Resilient global growth in a post-pandemic world'. The proceedings will be conducted virtually, as per a statement.

********* Amazon.in launches dedicated storefront for Ayurveda products * Amazon India on Tuesday announced a dedicated storefront for Ayurveda products on its marketplace, Amazon.in.

The storefront will amplify the visibility of Ayurveda products such as juices, skin-care supplements, immunity boosters, oils from small businesses and direct to consumer brands, the company said in a statement.

Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the storefront, it added.

********* Wipro joins Intel Foundry Services' accelerator alliance to speed up chip design cycle * IT major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has joined Intel Foundry Services Accelerator - Design Services Alliance, to speed up the chip design cycle.

The alliance is geared to spur customer innovation in chip design and manufacturing and turn promising ideas into implemented realities.

In a statement, Wipro said it has ''joined Intel Foundry Services Accelerator - Design Services Alliance to support complex System on Chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designs, and power up products ranging from smartphones to sports cars.'' PTI AA MBI ABM ABM

