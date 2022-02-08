Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:34 IST
Oppn slams govt for doing little for poor, common man in Budget
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties BSP, Congress and TDP on Tuesday slammed the government for ''doing little'' for poor and common man in the Union Budget 2022-23 and framing policies to make the ''rich richer''.

Participating in discussion on the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Danish Ali (BSP) sought to know what happened to the government's promise of doubling farm income by 2022 and claimed this Budget will increase income disparity among people.

Regretting that 2 per cent people of the country hold 57 per cent wealth, he said ''the rich is getting richer and the poor poorer''.

Anto Antony of Congress questioned the government as to why it was divesting profit making CPSEs like BPCL and LIC. ''Please drop the selling India mode''.

He said the wealth of a few rich people increased during the pandemic as the government increased tax burden on common man, while reducing corporate tax and surcharge.

''The government promised us that income of farmers will be doubled by 2022. The lives of farmers are deteriorating everyday due to shortage of fertiliser, withdrawal of subsidies... The only aim of this government is to provide 'achhe din' to the richest of this country, not the poor because the government has reduced allocation of MNREGA,'' Antony said.

TDP MP K Srinivas said the proposed government capital expenditure of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for the next fiscal is a praiseworthy step, but the government should also be cognizant of the situation in the country.

''The marginalised people of country are reeling under tremendous stress post COVID-19... It is saddening to know the government has neglected the poor and common man of this country in this Budget,'' Srinivas said.

Shyam Singh Yadav (BSP) said this government stands for corporates and does not think about poor. ''This is a suit-boot government, government for rich people, and has no sympathy towards poor,'' he alleged.

