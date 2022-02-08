Left Menu

Turkish finance minister told investors in London high inflation is temporary - statement

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told investors in London that Turkey's high inflation was temporary while providing them with "comprehensive information" about the country's economic model, his ministry said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:55 IST
Turkish finance minister told investors in London high inflation is temporary - statement
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told investors in London that Turkey's high inflation was temporary while providing them with "comprehensive information" about the country's economic model, his ministry said on Tuesday. Nebati held two days of talks in London and pitched Ankara's unorthodox economic policy to investors, as Turkey grapples with soaring inflation after the lira currency lost 44% of its value last year.

In a statement, the finance ministry said Nebati held talks with some 100 senior officials, as well as representatives from dozens of banks, firms, and funds, and added they had exchanged views on the outlook for the Turkish economy and beyond. Nebati emphasised that Turkey "is a developing star country with significant potential" in its region and globally, and that it had a dynamic production capacity, strong growth performance, healthy public finances and a solid banking sector, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022