Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 504 points

The equity indices on Wednesday opened in green with the Sensex up by 503.79 points and Nifty up by 148.90 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 09:44 IST
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 503.79 points or 0.87 per cent at 58312.37 at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17415.70 at 9.30 am, up by 0.86 per cent or 148.90 points. (ANI)

