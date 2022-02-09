Acres N Inches Pvt. Ltd. contributed to 3.34% of total co-working sale done PAN India in 2021

NOIDA, India, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres N Inches, a real estate firm established in the year 2013 with the vision of 'Bringing Clarity into Real Estate' and known to be the most trusted Real Estate Company across the industry has been scaling new heights in spite of the challenges in post COVID times.

As per Economic Times News published on 24-Jan-2022, Co-Working operators sold over 55,000 seats in 2021, up from 36,000 seats in 2020, according to property experts, and they expect sales to double in 2022.

Out of these 55,000 Co-Working Spaces, 1838 Co-Working Spaces were sold by Acres N Inches in the calendar year 2021. This pinnacle achievement has made Acres N Inches the biggest market share holder in the Co-Working Industry with a phenomenal 3.34 percent market share. From 1838 seats in the year 2021, the company has targeted a sale of 3500 Co-Working Office Spaces in the year 2022 in Noida alone.

As per an official statement issued by the MD & Founder of the company, Mr. Chetan Dua, Co-Working is the new 'Avatar of Office Spaces'. It is the solution to the problems of every office-owner, particularly in the post-COVID situation, and is the right recipe between Work-from-Home and Work-at-Office. Amongst the many advantages that Co-Working spaces offer, there are some super ones for both the office-owners and also the employee.

• Affordable rent - An office owner can easily seat 20 employees at a rental expense of around 1 Lac in one of the better locations/buildings, and that too with a fully furnished set-up.

• State-of-the-Art facilities - Most Co-Working spaces are equipped with all the required facilities like Reception, Meeting-Rooms, Conference Room, Cafeteria, Reception Area, Security Staff, Central air-conditioning, parking facility and even gaming zones. In an environment of that standard, any employee's productivity and the work environment are bound to go together.

• Flexibility - In the post-COVID era, the flexibility to increase or decrease the office space or even the number of employees has been felt as a common need by most business-owners. Co-Working is the best suited option for such flexibility to upscale or to downsize as per requirement of a mere 30-day notice.

• Great Investment option - Most Co-Working options amongst the better ones can be purchased for around 6 Lacs to 8 Lacs only with a monthly expected rental income of around 4 to 5 thousand thereby giving an annual return of close to 7 percent plus the property appreciation too.

In addition to all this, the Co-Working Space culture has opened a new window for PR. People from all walks of life coming together under one roof gives an exposure like never before.

Just like high rise residential buildings have changed the ideology, demand, supply and prices of the residential sector, Co-Working Office spaces are now set to change the skyline of office spaces forever.

About Acres N Inches Acres N Inches, established in 2013 is an ISO9001:2015 certified award winning firm. It is one of the leading real estate firms in Delhi NCR with a clientele spread not just all over the country but also extending up to the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Australia and the Middle East. Acres N Inches is credited with the revolutionary concept of developing transparency in residential, commercial and IT/ITES projects in Delhi NCR. With the visualization of creating an honest and hardworking environment, our main aim is to provide customer satisfaction. The company has a simple yet effective business strategy – ''Honesty is still the best policy''. Truth selling clubbed with prompt and assertive after sale service is part of the company DNA.

