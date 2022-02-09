Left Menu

Rupa & Co Q3 rises 34 per cent at Rs 58.3 crore

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 12:17 IST
Rupa & Co Q3 rises 34 per cent at Rs 58.3 crore
Net profit of hosiery firm Rupa and Company increased 34 per cent at Rs 58.3 crore in the third quarter of current fiscal as compared to Rs 43.4 crore in the same period the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday.

Revenues of the company increased 25 per cent during the quarter at Rs 433.2 crore as compared to Rs 345.6 crore in the similar previous period.

EBITDA margins during the quarter increased 26 per cent at Rs 81 crore, the statement added.

Commenting upon the results, CEO of the company Dinesh Lodha was quoted as saying ''we continue to build upon the momentum in our growth trajectory. There is a robust demand for the company's products in the market''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

