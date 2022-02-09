Sistema.bio raises USD 15.6 mn in Series B funding

Sistema.bio has raised USD 15.6 million (about Rs 115 crore) through a Series-B investment round that included a mix of equity, debt and non-dilutive capital.

''Sistema.bio announces the close of a Series-B investment round of USD 15.6 MN that included a mix of equity, debt and non-dilutive capital to support the continued growth and scale of the company’s innovative waste-to-energy technology and business model,'' a company statement said.

According to the statement, the round was led by an equity investment from KawiSafi Ventures and matched by AXA IM Alts, a global leader in alternative investments, through the AXA IM Impact Investing strategy.

Existing investors Engie RDE, EU ElectriFI fund, Chroma Impact, Blink CV and Co Capital also participated in the round, while Triodos Bank provided additional working capital financing. Sistema.bio provides access to innovative biodigester technology, training and financing to farmers to address the challenges of poverty, food security and climate change. Its patented technology allows farmers across the world to efficiently convert their waste into renewable energy and biofertiliser.

