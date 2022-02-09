GSK logs nearly $2 bln in COVID-related sales, but profit boost to wane in 2022

GSK racked up 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in COVID-related sales in 2021, largely for antibody drug sotrovimab, as it beat quarterly forecasts in its first earnings report since rejecting a bid from Unilever for its consumer arm. The drugmaker also said that it expects pandemic-related sales in 2022 to be at similar levels to 2021, but that these would contribute less to profit due to lower margins on its antibody treatment.

($1 = 0.7378 pounds)

