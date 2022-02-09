EKI Energy Services on Wednesday said it has appointed Pankaj Pandey as Head of Community based Projects. His appointment is part of the company's strategic plan to increase its focus on community upliftment projects that empower the society at large with an enhanced quality of life, the company said in a statement. ''With Pankaj onboard, we will be able to fast-track our community development plans to ensure an inclusive growth for everyone as an important aspect of building a sustainable tomorrow," Manish Dabkara, CMD and CEO, EKIESL, said.

Pandey has joined EKIESL from CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd. (erstwhile Crompton Greaves). **** *Ecom Express appoints Ashish Sikka as Chief Strategy Officer Tech-enabled logistics platform Ecom Express has appointed Oyo's former executive Ashish Sikka as its Chief Strategy Officer, a release said on Wednesday. Sikka will be a part of the leadership team, reporting directly to Ecom Express co-founder-CEO TA Krishnan and will be responsible for its strategic planning, corporate development, M&As and partnerships besides driving growth and transformation initiatives across all business lines of the company, it said. "With his experience and expertise, Ashish will be steering our strategic planning and efforts as we continue to capitalise on our competitive advantages and innovative technologies. I am confident he will help us to anticipate and interpret market shifts, realise long-term growth opportunities, and drive value for our customers and investors," said Krishnan.

**** * Humsafar launches fuel storage dispensers service Diesel door-step services startup Humsafar on Wednesday said it has introduced rent a static and mobile smart automated fuel storage dispensers service for non-retailing bulk consuming industries and institutes for the first time in the country.

The tanks have been developed for the benefit of small housing societies, malls, hospitals, banks, construction sites, heavy stationary equipment, farmers, mobile towers, education institutes along with other small industries, the startup said. "Our range of these smart fuel dispensing tanks in various capacities are designed for non-retail applications, whereby the fuel being used is for that company's own private use. The tanks are available in the capacity of one and two kiloliters as well as 500 litres to provide ready backup and safe storage to the end-users," said Sanya Goel, Founder-director, Humsafar India.

