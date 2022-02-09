On 30th anniversary of Business Today magazine, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched Business Today's logo and the anniversary issue of the magazine

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with India Today Group Chairperson Aroon Purie at India Today and Business Today's Budget Roundtable 2022 today unveiled Business Today's 30th Anniversary Special Edition. On the completion of 30 years of the magazine, Business Today's anniversary issue has brought out two volumes which culminate in the bumper issue that encapsulates 15 critical areas that will define our future as a nation.

The magazine, publishing since 1992, has been witness to the economic growth of post-liberalization India, meticulously chronicling, and analyzing every big business event that has shaped our economy. India Today's Budget Roundtable also witnessed participation of stalwarts from the industry and the policymakers who were the brain behind the Union Budget 2022. The 30th Anniversary issue reiterates the power of the Business Today Multiverse, in which the magazine stands firmly and proudly at the center, with a robust and powerful television and digital ecosystem revolving around it.

The Digital and social footprints of Business Today have been scaling new heights and setting new benchmarks. The recent budget coverage was a testament to same; On the Budget Day, Business Today website (businesstoday.in) was ahead of CBBC TV18 (cnbctv18.com) in Desktop Organic search traffic, as per SEMRUSH. Also, the power of two megabrands, Business Today and India Today Television helped the live stream of India Today TV beat that of CNBC TV 18 on YouTube by far in terms of average concurrent users during budget speech (1st Feb, 2022, 11:00-12:35 hrs.).

One of the biggest editions ever of the magazine, the30th Anniversary issue has an impressive seven covers, 162 pages of editorial content, and 75 pages of advertisements from across categories like BFSI, IT, Luxury, Education, & real estate among others, which include several innovations. On the circulation front, Business Today's distribution reach has extended to new-age platforms such as Milkbasket, Fresh to Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and non-conventional outlets for magazine sales such as Spencer's Retail, Patanjali Mega Mart, milk booths, grocery stores, and super markets. This has not only enabled the magazine sales to revive in the post-pandemic world but also accelerated growth in circulation. As a result, Business Today has already surpassed the pre Covid numbers in terms of circulation by end of January, and with the Anniversary jump of 33 per cent, it has scaled an all-time high.

