China shares rise as foreign buying boosts consumer firms

Chinese shares ended higher on Wednesday, driven by consumer firms as domestic investors reconsidered high valuations of growth stocks amid growing external risks, and on buying by offshore investors. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.79% at 3,479.95.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese shares ended higher on Wednesday, driven by consumer firms as domestic investors reconsidered high valuations of growth stocks amid growing external risks, and on buying by offshore investors.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.79% at 3,479.95. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.94%, with the consumer staples sector up 3.34%, and the healthcare sub-index up 0.9%.

** A sub-index tracking liquor firms led the gains, rising 4.68% as heavyweight distiller Kweichow Moutai added 3.1%. ** Investor worries about the impact of U.S. sanctions weighed on shares of WuXi AppTec, which ended 1.41% lower.

** Analysts said worries about sanctions and possible U.S. rate hikes had prompted investors to rotate out of growth shares into more traditional sectors. ** Bolstered by the rotation, blue-chip China Mobile rose by the daily limit of 10% to close at a record high of 67.43 yuan.

** "Some money managers think the market is risky in the short term, thus they will move money into those sectors with low valuation and less risks," said Ade Chen, general manager at Fund Investment in Guangzhou. ** Offshore investors were net buyers of A-shares on Wednesday, with inflows through the Northbound leg of the Stock Connect programme topping 4.5 billion yuan ($707.10 million), according to Refinitiv data.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.62% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.304%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.42%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.08%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3653 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 6.366. ($1 = 6.3640 Chinese yuan)

