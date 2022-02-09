Tesla says California DFEH to sue company over alleged discrimination
Tesla Inc said on Wednesday the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) intends to file a lawsuit against the company alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment. The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at the Fremont factory between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said in a statement.
- Country:
- United States
Tesla Inc said on Wednesday the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) intends to file a lawsuit against the company alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment.
The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at the Fremont factory between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said in a statement. The electric-car maker said it will ask the court to pause the case once the department files its lawsuit.
DFEH did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company has been fighting a series of lawsuits over allegations of racial discrimination and sexual harassment in the past year.
It was sued by two female employees last year, with both their lawsuits alleging a "hostile work environment" against women at the car maker's factory in Fremont, California.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- California Department of Fair Employment
- California
- Fremont
- Tesla
- Tesla Inc
ALSO READ
California court delays enforcement of part of pig welfare law
Redwood forest in northern California reclaimed by Native American tribes
California State University system's trustees vote to include caste as a protected category
Redwood forest in northern California reclaimed by Native American tribes
NEWSMAKER-Potential Biden Supreme Court pick Leondra Kruger known as moderate in California