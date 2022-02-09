Finnish insurer Sampo's Q4 profit beats forecasts

Finnish financial group Sampo on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter pretax profit boosted by strong performance of its core insurance operations.

The pan-Nordic insurer reported a pretax profit of 1.2 billion euros ($1.37 billion) for the quarter, compared with a loss of 675 million a year ago, beating the 998 million euro average estimate in a poll provided by the company.

October-December profit before taxes amounted to 452 million euros excluding one-offs from Sampo significantly reducing its holding in pan-Nordic bank Nordea to focus on the insurance business. ($1 = 0.8763 euros)

