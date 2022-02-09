Left Menu

Tribunals in Assam declared 1.43 lakh as foreigners

The Foreigners Tribunals FTs operating in Assam have declared 1,43,466 people as foreigners so far and 329 of them were deported to their countries of origin.Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said in the Rajya Sabha that a total of 1,21,598 have also been declared as Indians by the FTs.The government of Assam has informed that the total number of Foreigners Tribunals FT presently operating in Assam is 100.

Tribunals in Assam declared 1.43 lakh as foreigners
Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) operating in Assam have declared 1,43,466 people as foreigners so far and 329 of them were deported to their countries of origin.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said in the Rajya Sabha that a total of 1,21,598 have also been declared as Indians by the FTs.

"The government of Assam has informed that the total number of Foreigners Tribunals (FT) presently operating in Assam is 100. The total number of cases pending in these FTs as on December 31, 2021 is 1,23,829. The total number of people declared as foreigners as on December 31, 2021 is 1,43,466. "The total number of people declared as Indian as on December 31, 2021 is 1,21,598. A total of 329 persons have been deported to their countries of origin as on February 1, 2022," he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said the state government and Union Territory administrations were delegated the powers and functions to make necessary arrangements for detention centres or camps as per their requirement.

