Left Menu

Earnings cheer, global risk-on mood lift European stocks

Aegon NV, the Dutch insurer with major operations in the United States, slipped 4.7% after posting a decline in fourth-quarter earnings, with operating profit down 2% at 470 million euros ($537 million).

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:53 IST
Earnings cheer, global risk-on mood lift European stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a slew of strong fourth-quarter trading updates and gains in global markets, although worries over a hawkish pivot by major central banks kept gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 1.0% with nearly all sub-sectors in positive territory, after closing flat in its previous session. French funds manager Amundi gained 3.0% after saying it exceeded its 2022 strategic targets as it posted a strong rise in earnings, helped by its retail business and expansion in Asia.

Danish jewellery maker Pandora jumped 4.3% after saying it expected sales to improve this year as it reported full-year earnings in line with preliminary results published last month. Aegon NV, the Dutch insurer with major operations in the United States, slipped 4.7% after posting a decline in fourth-quarter earnings, with operating profit down 2% at 470 million euros ($537 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022