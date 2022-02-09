Left Menu

London stocks rise after upbeat earnings from GSK, Barratt

UK shares were boosted on Wednesday by upbeat earnings and forecasts from drugmaker GSK and homebuilder Barratt, while positive sentiment spilled over from a Wall Street rally overnight.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:54 IST
UK shares were boosted on Wednesday by upbeat earnings and forecasts from drugmaker GSK and homebuilder Barratt, while positive sentiment spilled over from a Wall Street rally overnight. GSK rose 0.5% after it racked up 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in COVID-related sales in 2021, as it beat quarterly forecasts in its first earnings report since rejecting a bid from Unilever for its consumer arm.

Barratt Developments Plc added 1.8% as it expects to build 250 more homes than its previous annual forecast, which would also cross pre-pandemic levels, easing concerns about demand in UK's housing market. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index added 0.5%, while midcaps jumped 1.0%. A rally in Big Tech stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Tuesday, which also buoyed sentiment in the early trading hours in Asian equity markets.

Smurfit Kappa was up 2.3%, as Europe's largest paper packaging producer expects to increase prices further this year to recover high costs after a mix of price hikes and bumper demand delivered record earnings in 2021.

