Foreign currency worth Rs 25.18 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport MIA have seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 25.18 lakh from the illegal possession of two passengers in the last two days. The passengers were attempting to smuggle the foreign currency notes out of the country, a customs release here said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:03 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 25.18 lakh from the illegal possession of two passengers in the last two days. The passengers were attempting to smuggle the foreign currency notes out of the country, a customs release here said on Wednesday. US dollars 10,000 was seized from a passenger from Kasaragod in Kerala, who was attempting to smuggle it out by an Indigo flight to Sharjah. In the other incident, a passenger from the city was attempting to carry 90,000 UAE dirhams in the form of currency notes in a bag. He was bound for Dubai by an Air India flight when he was arrested and the foreign currency confiscated. These currencies were being carried illegally without any documents to prove their genuineness.

In both these cases, currency notes totally worth Rs 25.18 lakh were seized and cases were registered against them, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

