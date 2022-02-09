CCI finds Dumper and Dumper Truck Union Lime Stone guilty of violating Competition norms

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has asked Dumper and Dumper Truck Union Lime Stone to cease and desist from indulging in unfair business practices after the regulator found it guilty of violating norms.

The regulator noted that the union, operating in the Sanu Mines area of Jaisalmer, determined the price of transportation services in a concerted manner. It also limited and controlled the provision of such services.

The order came pursuant to a complaint filed by CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.

It had said the union did not allow CJD Logistics to carry out transportation work through its own vehicles and also made it mandatory to take vehicles along with drivers from the members of the union only, and that too, at a higher rate. Furthermore, Dumper Truck Union and its members caused hindrances by not only not allowing the firm's vehicles to execute the work but also threatening drivers and personnel with bodily harm in case they tried to execute the work.

After a detailed investigation, the CCI found the union guilty of contravention of the provisions of Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2002 that prohibits anti-competitive agreements.

Consequently, the CCI asked the union, its present and former officials to cease and desist from indulging in such practices, as per an order issued on Tuesday.

