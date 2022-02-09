Procter & Gamble Health profit falls by 34 pc to Rs 45 cr in Oct-Dec

Procter & Gamble Health on Wednesday said its profit after tax declined by nearly 34 per cent to Rs 45 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 68 crore in the October-December period of the last year.

Total sales increased to Rs 273 crore for the period under review as against Rs 238 crore a year ago, Procter & Gamble Health said in a regulatory filing.

The dip in PAT in December quarter is due to higher investments in marketing initiative to support growth in current year and one-time reversal in the base period, it added.

The company follows July-June financial year.

''The pandemic has made consumers overall more cognizant of their health and wellness needs, with a growing demand for trusted brands for themselves and their families as they live in the new normal. ''Our teams continued to step up on category and brand building efforts through innovative scientific forums, consumer awareness and pharmacy education initiatives,” Procter & Gamble Health Managing Director Milind Thatte stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)