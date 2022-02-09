Left Menu

Procter & Gamble Health profit falls by 34 pc to Rs 45 cr in Oct-Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:58 IST
Procter & Gamble Health profit falls by 34 pc to Rs 45 cr in Oct-Dec
  • Country:
  • India

Procter & Gamble Health on Wednesday said its profit after tax declined by nearly 34 per cent to Rs 45 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 68 crore in the October-December period of the last year.

Total sales increased to Rs 273 crore for the period under review as against Rs 238 crore a year ago, Procter & Gamble Health said in a regulatory filing.

The dip in PAT in December quarter is due to higher investments in marketing initiative to support growth in current year and one-time reversal in the base period, it added.

The company follows July-June financial year.

''The pandemic has made consumers overall more cognizant of their health and wellness needs, with a growing demand for trusted brands for themselves and their families as they live in the new normal. ''Our teams continued to step up on category and brand building efforts through innovative scientific forums, consumer awareness and pharmacy education initiatives,” Procter & Gamble Health Managing Director Milind Thatte stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022