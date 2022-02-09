AXISCADES launches temperature screening solution amid pandemic

AXISCADES Technologies on Wednesday said it has launched a temperature screening solution to help entry of people into offices, factories, schools and restaurants amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The solution –- WeCareEST-- comprises a self-serving temperature measuring device, an app for device management and monitoring, and a web app to access digital logs.

This system can be used to screen people for entry into offices, factories, schools, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and other public and private spaces based on temperature.

''The pandemic prompted corporates and communities to act and innovate to prevent the spread of the virus. The team at AXISCADES utilised our technology strengths to harness an innovative skillset to develop this indigenous contactless elevated temperature screening system,'' AXISCADES Technologies MD and CEO Arun Krishnamurthi said in a statement.

WeCareEST is a wireless, contactless, IoT-enabled, easy-to-use system designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by offering a quick accurate detection of elevated body temperatures, he added.

The device includes features such as facial recognition and vaccination status to provide a comprehensive solution for all COVID-related protocol requirements, the Bengaluru-based company stated.

AXISCADES, a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions firm catering to the aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, energy,medical and healthcare sectors, aims to sell over 3,000 WeCareEST units across industries this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)