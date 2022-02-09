AXISCADES launches temperature screening solution amid pandemic
- Country:
- India
AXISCADES Technologies on Wednesday said it has launched a temperature screening solution to help entry of people into offices, factories, schools and restaurants amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The solution –- WeCareEST-- comprises a self-serving temperature measuring device, an app for device management and monitoring, and a web app to access digital logs.
This system can be used to screen people for entry into offices, factories, schools, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and other public and private spaces based on temperature.
''The pandemic prompted corporates and communities to act and innovate to prevent the spread of the virus. The team at AXISCADES utilised our technology strengths to harness an innovative skillset to develop this indigenous contactless elevated temperature screening system,'' AXISCADES Technologies MD and CEO Arun Krishnamurthi said in a statement.
WeCareEST is a wireless, contactless, IoT-enabled, easy-to-use system designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by offering a quick accurate detection of elevated body temperatures, he added.
The device includes features such as facial recognition and vaccination status to provide a comprehensive solution for all COVID-related protocol requirements, the Bengaluru-based company stated.
AXISCADES, a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions firm catering to the aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, energy,medical and healthcare sectors, aims to sell over 3,000 WeCareEST units across industries this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Bengaluru
- Arun Krishnamurthi
- AXISCADES Technologies
ALSO READ
Britain says 6,000 more people needed for trial of Merck COVID pill
S.Korea's daily COVID count tops 8,000 for first time amid Omicron spread
Mainland China reports 45 new COVID cases on Jan 24 vs 57 a day earlier
COVID: why some people with symptoms don’t get tested
Pro Kabaddi League: Schedule rejigged due to COVID-19 cases within two teams