CCI passes cease order against Dumper Truck Union in Sanu Mines area of Jaisalmer

Furthermore, Dumper Truck Union and its members caused hindrances by not only not allowing the Informant’s vehicles to execute the work but also threatening drivers and personnel of the Informant with bodily harm in case they tried to execute the work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:23 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Competition Commission of India (CCI' passed an order on 7th February 2022 under the provisions of Section 27 of the Competition Act, 2002 ('Act') after having found Dumper Truck Union to be in violation of Section 3 of the Act.

CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd ('CJD Logistics'), the Informant, filed information with CCI alleging that the said union, operating in Sanu Mines area, Jaisalmer, did not allow CJD Logistics to carry out transportation work through its own vehicles and also made it mandatory to take vehicles along with drivers from the members of the union only, and that too, on a higher rate.

Based on evidence on record, CCI found Dumper Truck Union to have contravened the provisions of Section 3(3)(a) and 3(3)(b) read with Section 3(1) of the Act, as the said union determined the prices of transportation services in a concerted manner and also limited and controlled the provision of such services.

Accordingly, the Commission directed Dumper Truck Union and Mr. Kunwar Raj Singh, the then Chairman of Dumper Truck Union (held liable in terms of the provisions of Section 48 of the Act) to cease and desist from indulging in practices that were found to be in contravention of the provisions of Section 3 of the Act.

(With Inputs from PIB)

