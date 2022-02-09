Left Menu

Biz coaching start-up Peakperformer raises USD 3 mn from Sequoia, others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:05 IST
Digital coaching platform Peakperformer has closed a USD 3-million seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge fund, along with Antler India, Blume Founders Fund, and angel investors.

Peakperformer, founded in Bengaluru by Aishwarya Goel and Nilesh Agarwal in September 2020 to offer leadership coaching for managers at all levels, said it will use the fund for expansion, hiring vertical leaders and top talent, as well as for product and tech development.

The start-up claims to work with over 20 enterprises, including Pfizer, Societe Generale, Groww, MPL and Cred, among others, it said. Peakperformer offers personalised one-to-one coaching sessions that are aligned to both the individual's and wider company's goals and its coaches come from an array of industries.

Sequoia said Peakperformer is part of Surge's sixth cohort of 20 companies.

