Amazon launches season 2 of Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator

Amazon has launched season 2 of the Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator, a rigorous eight-week program designed to help early-stage Indian start-ups in the consumer products space become international brands.

We saw great interest, ideas and entrepreneurial spirit in the inaugural season of the program, and we are excited to now bring the season 2. It is part of our commitment to make exports easier for businesses of all sizes and enable $10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025. Amit Agarwal, SVP - India and Emerging Markets, Amazon

Early-stage startups from the consumables space aiming to expand their business to global markets can apply to be a part of the accelerator program. A cohort of select start-ups will get an eight week 1:1 mentorship where they will be able to interact with Amazon leaders from India and worldwide, Startup India leaders, and VC partners and get firsthand knowledge on building and scaling up exports business through ecommerce

Startups will get an opportunity to showcase their business propositions to partner VC firms - Accel, DSG Consumer Partners, Fireside Ventures and Sequoia Capital India. The top three startups will get an equity-free grant worth USD100,000 from Amazon as well as free AWS credits worth USD10,000.

The entries for the second season of the Amazon Global Selling Propel Accelerator program are open until 14th March 2022. Applications will be shortlisted on 22 March 2022 and the top 15-20 startups will be inducted into the accelerator.

Commenting on this development, Meghana Narayan, Co-Founder, Slurrp Farm and the winner of the inaugural season of the program in 2021, said, "The Amazon Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator last year played a pivotal role in our success, helping us create sustainable business models which helped increase brand's value proposition and visibility in markets across the world. Today, we have expanded our operations to US and UK markets globally and have also witnessed 100%+ growth in sales. We are confident that Season II will play a transformation role in the success of participating startups to win in global markets."