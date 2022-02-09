Left Menu

Sensex surges 657 points on positive cues from global stock markets

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex soared 657 points on Wednesday led by strong buying support in auto, IT, banking and financial stocks amid positive cues from the global markets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:43 IST
Sensex surges 657 points on positive cues from global stock markets
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex soared 657 points on Wednesday led by strong buying support in auto, IT, banking and financial stocks amid positive cues from the global markets. Maruti Suzuki surged 4.14 per cent to Rs 8951.55. IndusInd Bank rallied more than three percent. HDFC Bank gained 2.5 per cent.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 657.39 points or 1.14 per cent higher at 58,465.97 points against its previous day's close at 57,808.58 points. This is the second day of rally in the benchmark index. The Sensex had gained 187.39 points on Tuesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 197.05 points or 1.14 per cent higher at 17,463.80 points against its previous day's close at 17,266.75 points. The Nifty had gained 53.15 points on Tuesday. There was strong buying support in banking and financial stocks. IndusInd Bank soared 3.02 per cent to Rs 965.55. HDFC Bank climbed 2.50 per cent to Rs 1497.70. Bajaj Finserv rose 1.77 per cent to Rs 16258.25. ICICI Bank closed 1.26 per cent higher at Rs 802.70.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries closed 1.20 per cent higher at Rs 2383.95. IT stocks also witnessed strong buying support. HCL Technologies surged 1.66 per cent to Rs 1181.55. Wipro rose 1.63 per cent to Rs 569.10. Tech Mahindra rose 1.49 per cent to Rs 1454.10. Infosys closed 1.22 per cent higher at Rs 1737.50.

Only three of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the negative. Sun Pharma fell 0.72 per cent to Rs 887.40. ITC and Power Grid Corporation also closed in the red. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022