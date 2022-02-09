Left Menu

Hitachi Energy India net profit rises 12.2 pc to Rs 61.7 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:15 IST
Hitachi Energy India on Wednesday posted a 12.2 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 61.7 crore for the December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 55 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Its total revenue during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 1,137.6 crore, from Rs 1,043.7 crore in the year-ago period.

''Green shoots of economic recovery have materialised into a good quarter for business, thanks to the continued shift to electrification in India and globally towards a carbon-neutral future,'' N Venu, managing director and chief executive officer of Hitachi Energy India, said in a statement.

He added, ''We experienced solid demand from the renewables and rail sectors. And, with the government's aim to increase the share of renewables in the energy mix to 50 per cent by 2030, the market outlook is encouraging.'' Venu said that in the short term, there could be some delays in orders due to ongoing pandemic challenges. ''However, our long-term growth prospects remain intact.'' The company follows January-December financial year.

In the quarter, the company received orders worth Rs 931.0 crore, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year, driven by utilities and transportation sectors.

The company won major orders from leading power players toward solar and wind projects as well as toward the Indian Railways' electrification.

It stated that exports continued to lift orders, contributing about 25 per cent to the order book in the December 2021 quarter, with an increased contribution from its feeder factories.

Solid demand came from key utilities in South Asia and South America for our high voltage products and grid integration projects.

As of December 31, 2021, the order backlog stood at Rs 4,733.6 crore, which is expected to unlock revenue streams in the coming months.

