Patel Engineering reports Dec qtr net profit at Rs 29 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Patel Engineering Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.48 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 42.57 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operations during the October-December 2021 period stood at Rs 877.93 crore as compared with Rs 544.05 crore in the year-ago period.

