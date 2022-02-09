Left Menu

Berger Paints' net profit falls 8 pc to Rs 253 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:51 IST
Berger Paints India Ltd on Wednesday reported an eight percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 252.97 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 274.98 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 20.42 percent to Rs 2,550.77 crore, compared with Rs 2,118.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Berger Paints' total expenses stood at Rs 2,228.56 crore in December 2021, a 26.26 percent jump as against Rs 1,764.94 crore a year ago.

Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 722.55 on the BSE, up 0.62 percent from the previous close.

