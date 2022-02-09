Berger Paints' net profit falls 8 pc to Rs 253 cr in Dec quarter

Berger Paints India Ltd on Wednesday reported an eight percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 252.97 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 274.98 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 20.42 percent to Rs 2,550.77 crore, compared with Rs 2,118.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Berger Paints' total expenses stood at Rs 2,228.56 crore in December 2021, a 26.26 percent jump as against Rs 1,764.94 crore a year ago.

Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 722.55 on the BSE, up 0.62 percent from the previous close.

