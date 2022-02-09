Godrej Housing Finance is now 'Great Place to Work' certified

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Housing Finance, a part of Godrej Industries Ltd., has been Great Place to Work-Certified. The certification by Great Place to Work is a testament to Godrej Housing Finance's commitment to building a diverse and supportive workplace where all employees can thrive, excel in their careers, and serve customers better.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

''We are truly honored to be recognized by the world's most coveted study of workplace excellence. This is our very first, and we will continue to work hard to keep raising the bar on getting better as a place to work,'' said Manish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Housing Finance. ''At Godrej Housing Finance, we place values and people at the heart of everything we do. I am proud to see that so many of our employees trust us as their employer and have a consistently positive experience,'' Manish added, ''We have always encouraged our employees to share candid feedback on workplace satisfaction, enabling us to celebrate our strengths and identify areas of improvement''.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build 'High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures' designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work for all and role model being 'for all Leaders. About Godrej Housing Finance: Godrej Housing Finance (GHF), a part of Godrej Industries Ltd., aims to build a long term, sustainable retail financial services business in India, deeply anchored around the Godrej Group's 125-year legacy of trust and excellence.

With a keen focus on product innovation, a digital-first approach, data-driven decision-making, and strong risk fundamentals, Godrej Housing Finance offers home loans and Loans against Property to customers across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

It follows a fair, fast and transparent process that enables Indians to purchase their dream homes - with flexible, affordable, and hyper-personalized loans to their financial capability and convenience. Godrej Housing Finance is committed to creating a great people organization built on the fundamentals of inclusivity, diversity, and equality for all its employees, partners, and stakeholders.

