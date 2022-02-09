EIL net halves in Oct-Dec

State-owned Engineers India Ltd on Wednesday reported halving of its net profit in the December quarter as revenue from operations declined.

EIL has a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.66 crore in October-December compared with Rs 88.07 crore a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 692.11 crore from Rs 845.48 crore in the previous year.

The firm did not give reasons for the decline.

