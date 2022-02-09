Left Menu

Petronet reports highest quarterly net profit of Rs 1159 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 18:31 IST
Petronet reports highest quarterly net profit of Rs 1159 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's largest liquefied natural gas importer, on Wednesday reported its highest quarterly net profit of Rs 1,159.46 crore as a surge in prices boosted margins.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 1,159.46 crore, or Rs 7.73 per share, in October-December 2021 was 31.4 per cent higher than Rs 882.05 crore, or Rs 5.88 a share, in the same period of the previous fiscal, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Sequentially, profit surged nearly 42 per cent.

Global energy prices surged in the October-December - the third quarter of the current fiscal year - as economies rebounded.

Revenue from operations was up 72 per cent at Rs 12,597.22 crore.

The company said it has booked 'use or pay charges' of Rs 347.78 crore for the calendar year 2021 (Rs 55.88 crore for 2020) on account of lower capacity utilisation by its customers and recognised the same as income in the profit and loss.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,647.13 crore on a revenue of Rs 32,008.20 crore. This compared with Rs 2,301.31 crore net profit a year back and Rs 2,939.23 crore net profit in full 2020-21 fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022