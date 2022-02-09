Left Menu

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Q3 profit rises 91 pc to Rs 515 cr

Our specialty products have been the mainstay of our value added offering. Clubbed with proactive exports and agile product mix, we have been able to drive good growth despite dominance of China and Indonesia in Indian and international markets. We hope to increase the pie of stainless steel in the overall ecosystem through our market development efforts and awareness activities, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:39 IST
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd on Wednesday reported a 90.6 per cent jump in consolidated profit at Rs 515.08 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 270.20 crore in the year-ago period, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the third quarter increased to Rs 4,203.56 crore, from Rs 3,172.41 crore earlier.

The company's Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, ''JSHL's positive performance is backed by its operational excellence. Our specialty products have been the mainstay of our value added offering.'' ''Clubbed with proactive exports and agile product mix, we have been able to drive good growth despite dominance of China and Indonesia in Indian and international markets. We hope to increase the pie of stainless steel in the overall ecosystem through our market development efforts and awareness activities,'' he added.

