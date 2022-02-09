Left Menu

GMR Infrastructure posts Rs 515 cr quarterly loss

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:20 IST
  • India

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) GMR Infrastructure Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 515.34 crore for the quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,120.51 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income from operations in the latest quarter under review rose to Rs 1,437.84 crore compared to Rs 963 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's total expenses climbed to Rs 1,387.10 crore in the latest December quarter as against Rs 1,370.37 crore in the year-ago period.

