Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan honored Dr. AK Dwivedi for his contribution to the medical field

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, honored Dr AK Dwivedi for his valuable contribution in giving a healing touch to the patients suffering from aplastic anemia and that facing health issues post-Covid. Dr. Dwivedi was honored at a function held recently at Indore by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of the medical fraternity and people from all walks of life.

According to Dr Dwivedi, dry cough, dizziness, weakness, acidity, hiatus hernia, joint pain and burning sensation in urine is the most common complaints among the patients recovered from Covid-19. These patients were cured with the administration of homeopathic medicines and their immunity levels were also increased.

Dr Dwivedi said, "We are using 50 millesimal potency medicine at our institute Advanced Homeo Health Center and Homeopathic Medical Research Pvt Ltd Indore, which can be easily given in water to sugar patients as well as to children. This has given miraculous results in the patients suffering from post-Covid ailments" Dr Dwivedi has published many research papers on aplastic anemia and the homeopathic treatment of prostate and Covid-19.

